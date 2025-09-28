Left Menu

GST Reforms: Clarity for Manufacturers, Challenges for Distributors

The government's new GST circular clarifies the treatment of trade discounts and credit notes but increases compliance and cash-flow pressure on FMCG distributors. While manufacturers benefit from certainty, distributors struggle with excess input tax credits and call for a refund mechanism. Industry experts await further legislative changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-09-2025 10:07 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 10:07 IST
GST Reforms: Clarity for Manufacturers, Challenges for Distributors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government's latest circular on GST reform brings clarity to trade discounts and credit notes, but shifts compliance responsibilities and cash flow pressures onto FMCG distributors, industry experts report.

According to Vedika Agrawal from LexVed, financial or commercial credit notes are exempt from requiring distributors to reverse input tax credit (ITC), allowing manufacturers to maintain their past tax payments. However, these exemptions leave distributors with unused ITC balances, reducing working capital.

The GST Council's recent rate rationalization to a two-tier structure has not alleviated disputes despite its intent to reduce prices. Distributors, represented by the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation, have urged clear guidance on ITC treatment and stressed anomalies like detergent tax disparities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trio Arrested After Daring Jewellery Heist Near Bhairon Mandir

Trio Arrested After Daring Jewellery Heist Near Bhairon Mandir

 India
2
Rory McIlroy Shines Amid Tensions at Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy Shines Amid Tensions at Ryder Cup

 United States
3
Dacoits Killed in Assam Police Encounter

Dacoits Killed in Assam Police Encounter

 India
4
Iran's Diplomatic Plea to Halt UN Sanctions Revival

Iran's Diplomatic Plea to Halt UN Sanctions Revival

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025