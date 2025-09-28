Allana Group Targets $4 Billion Boost with B2C Expansion and Protein Ventures

The Allana Group, a major player in the manufacturing and export of consumer goods and processed food, has ambitious plans to double its business to nearly USD 4 billion. Key drivers include the burgeoning food processing sector and new ventures into protein markets, according to a company official.

With a diverse portfolio spanning coffee, poultry, frozen foods, and more, the family-owned conglomerate is looking to make substantial inroads into India's B2C markets. Excitement over GST reforms is fueling optimism, particularly for its ice cream and pet food divisions, highlighted by Allana Group CEO (Processed Food Division) Manish Muley.

Positioned in India's premium ice cream category with 'London Dairy', Allana has capitalized on GST benefits for consumers. Future strategies involve significant expansions into domestic sectors, including a robust focus on the protein-deficient market, underlining a vision to capture 25% of its revenue domestically within 4-5 years.