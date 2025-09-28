Left Menu

Allana Group Targets $4 Billion Boost with B2C Expansion and Protein Ventures

Allana Group, a leader in manufacturing and exporting consumer goods, aims to double its business to USD 4 billion. By tapping into the protein market and domestic B2C sectors, the family-owned business seeks to capture 25% of its revenues from within India in the next 4-5 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 11:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Allana Group, a major player in the manufacturing and export of consumer goods and processed food, has ambitious plans to double its business to nearly USD 4 billion. Key drivers include the burgeoning food processing sector and new ventures into protein markets, according to a company official.

With a diverse portfolio spanning coffee, poultry, frozen foods, and more, the family-owned conglomerate is looking to make substantial inroads into India's B2C markets. Excitement over GST reforms is fueling optimism, particularly for its ice cream and pet food divisions, highlighted by Allana Group CEO (Processed Food Division) Manish Muley.

Positioned in India's premium ice cream category with 'London Dairy', Allana has capitalized on GST benefits for consumers. Future strategies involve significant expansions into domestic sectors, including a robust focus on the protein-deficient market, underlining a vision to capture 25% of its revenue domestically within 4-5 years.

