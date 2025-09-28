India Unveils Its First Homegrown AI Chips, Paving the Way for a Self-Reliant Tech Future

In a landmark development, innovators at the T-CHIP Semicon Constitution Summit in Hyderabad have unveiled India's first homegrown AI chips. Built in Telangana, these chips embody the nation's ambition for a self-reliant semiconductor ecosystem, utilizing indigenous technology and expertise.

Dinesh, a key innovator and entrepreneur from IIT Hyderabad, shared insights with ANI, emphasizing the holistic approach of their project. Unlike global competitors, the focus extends beyond hardware to a comprehensive software ecosystem. "From Python to Silicon, we are redefining AI hardware and software co-design," he elaborated.

With a vision to democratize AI hardware, the initiative aims to offer low-cost solutions to startups and educational institutions, reducing dependency on expensive foreign products. Dinesh underscores the importance of initiatives like Pitch2Press in attracting venture capital, crucial for India's burgeoning semiconductor industry.