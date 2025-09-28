Left Menu

India Unveils Its First Homegrown AI Chips, Paving the Way for a Self-Reliant Tech Future

India proudly reveals its first indigenously designed AI chips, crafted with homegrown talent at the T-CHIP Semicon Summit in Hyderabad. This milestone signifies strides towards a self-reliant semiconductor ecosystem, emphasizing an integrated hardware-software approach and aims to make AI tech accessible to startups and educational institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 13:44 IST
India Unveils Its First Homegrown AI Chips, Paving the Way for a Self-Reliant Tech Future
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark development, innovators at the T-CHIP Semicon Constitution Summit in Hyderabad have unveiled India's first homegrown AI chips. Built in Telangana, these chips embody the nation's ambition for a self-reliant semiconductor ecosystem, utilizing indigenous technology and expertise.

Dinesh, a key innovator and entrepreneur from IIT Hyderabad, shared insights with ANI, emphasizing the holistic approach of their project. Unlike global competitors, the focus extends beyond hardware to a comprehensive software ecosystem. "From Python to Silicon, we are redefining AI hardware and software co-design," he elaborated.

With a vision to democratize AI hardware, the initiative aims to offer low-cost solutions to startups and educational institutions, reducing dependency on expensive foreign products. Dinesh underscores the importance of initiatives like Pitch2Press in attracting venture capital, crucial for India's burgeoning semiconductor industry.

TRENDING

1
Fateful Encounter: Police Neutralize Four Dacoits in Assam

Fateful Encounter: Police Neutralize Four Dacoits in Assam

 India
2
Echoes of Autocracy: Trump's Controversial Governance Style Unveiled

Echoes of Autocracy: Trump's Controversial Governance Style Unveiled

 United States
3
Aftermath of Karur Stampede: Government's Swift Response

Aftermath of Karur Stampede: Government's Swift Response

 India
4
Kyiv Under Siege: Russia's Drone and Missile Barrage

Kyiv Under Siege: Russia's Drone and Missile Barrage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025