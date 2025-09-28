Bomb Threat Hoax at Jammu Airport Triggers Security Drill

Security measures were heightened at Jammu Airport following a bomb threat email received by a private airline on Sunday. Officials swiftly initiated a full anti-sabotage drill.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and police conducted a comprehensive search of the premises, ensuring the safety of passengers and staff. Thankfully, no suspicious items were found, and airport operations continued uninterrupted.

Authorities declared the bomb threat a hoax and filed a police complaint. An investigation is ongoing to determine the sender of the email, as confirmed by an Airport Authority of India official.

(With inputs from agencies.)