Left Menu

Bomb Threat Hoax at Jammu Airport Triggers Security Drill

A bomb threat email led to an anti-sabotage drill at Jammu airport. The thorough search by CISF and police revealed nothing suspicious. The threat, received by a private airline, was deemed a hoax. Authorities have lodged a police complaint and are investigating to identify the sender.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-09-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 14:21 IST
Bomb Threat Hoax at Jammu Airport Triggers Security Drill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Security measures were heightened at Jammu Airport following a bomb threat email received by a private airline on Sunday. Officials swiftly initiated a full anti-sabotage drill.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and police conducted a comprehensive search of the premises, ensuring the safety of passengers and staff. Thankfully, no suspicious items were found, and airport operations continued uninterrupted.

Authorities declared the bomb threat a hoax and filed a police complaint. An investigation is ongoing to determine the sender of the email, as confirmed by an Airport Authority of India official.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Humanitarian Crisis: Gaza Death Toll Surges in Israel-Hamas Conflict

Humanitarian Crisis: Gaza Death Toll Surges in Israel-Hamas Conflict

 Egypt
2
Mithun Manhas: Steering BCCI with Cricketers' Perspective

Mithun Manhas: Steering BCCI with Cricketers' Perspective

 Global
3
Tragedy at Southport: Waterfront Shooting from Boat Shakes Coastal Town

Tragedy at Southport: Waterfront Shooting from Boat Shakes Coastal Town

 United Kingdom
4
PayNearby IPO Plans Spark Exciting Growth Wave in Fintech

PayNearby IPO Plans Spark Exciting Growth Wave in Fintech

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025