Bomb Threat Hoax at Jammu Airport Triggers Security Drill
A bomb threat email led to an anti-sabotage drill at Jammu airport. The thorough search by CISF and police revealed nothing suspicious. The threat, received by a private airline, was deemed a hoax. Authorities have lodged a police complaint and are investigating to identify the sender.
Security measures were heightened at Jammu Airport following a bomb threat email received by a private airline on Sunday. Officials swiftly initiated a full anti-sabotage drill.
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and police conducted a comprehensive search of the premises, ensuring the safety of passengers and staff. Thankfully, no suspicious items were found, and airport operations continued uninterrupted.
Authorities declared the bomb threat a hoax and filed a police complaint. An investigation is ongoing to determine the sender of the email, as confirmed by an Airport Authority of India official.
