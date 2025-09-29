LG Chem Unveils Eco-Friendly Innovation in Advanced Semiconductor Packaging

South Korea's LG Chem Ltd. announced on Monday the development of a liquid photo-imageable dielectric (PID), a crucial insulating medium for cutting-edge semiconductor packaging. LG Chem aims to penetrate the artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance semiconductor markets, as reported by Pulse, an English service of Maeil Business Newspaper Korea.

PID, a photosensitive insulating material, is integral to forming precise circuits that connect semiconductor chips and substrates. It facilitates electrical signal pathways, boosts circuit precision, and strengthens the performance and dependability of semiconductors, making it indispensable in advanced packaging processes.

As per the report, the growing demand for PID, particularly in high-performance semiconductors necessitating denser and finer circuits, is notable. LG Chem's liquid PID ensures high-resolution patterning, stable curing at low temperatures, and low shrinkage and absorption rates, thereby enhancing process stability.

The material is environmentally compliant, containing no per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) or organic solvents like N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) and toluene. In its pursuit to capture the PID market, largely dominated by Japanese companies, LG Chem is hastening the development of a film-type PID utilizing its expertise in film technology across electronics materials, including displays, semiconductors, and automobiles.

The report added that LG Chem is working with prominent global semiconductor companies on this project. Industry experts predict a surge in PID demand as semiconductor packaging transitions to larger substrates and finer interconnections to accommodate AI and high-performance computing needs.

LG Chem highlighted that its film PID sustains consistent thickness and patterns even on large substrates, thanks to its adhesive nature. With high strength, elasticity, and minimal moisture absorption, it reduces cracking risks amid temperature changes and can be employed without modifying existing processes. This allows substrate manufacturers to leverage their current equipment.

