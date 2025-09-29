European Markets Surge Amid US Uncertainty

European shares gained on Monday, driven by strong performances in UK-listed healthcare and technology sectors. Companies like GSK and AstraZeneca were among the top gainers, as major U.S. political developments loomed on the horizon.

Amid worries of a possible U.S. government shutdown, technology stocks climbed 0.9% with notable increases in chipmakers, despite a drop in euro zone banking stocks. These dynamics underscore a blend of market optimism and apprehension among investors.

As the STOXX 600 rose 0.3%, European markets still trail Wall Street despite benefiting from recent interest rate cuts. Concerns linger over the impact a U.S. shutdown might have on financial markets and regulatory operations, highlighting a precarious balance between growth and geopolitical government risks.