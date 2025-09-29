European Markets Surge Amid US Uncertainty
European shares saw gains on Monday, led by UK-listed healthcare and technology stocks. The market is optimistic but cautious, as a potential U.S. government shutdown could impact financial operations and delay economic data releases. The European market's performance remains below U.S. gains.
European shares gained on Monday, driven by strong performances in UK-listed healthcare and technology sectors. Companies like GSK and AstraZeneca were among the top gainers, as major U.S. political developments loomed on the horizon.
Amid worries of a possible U.S. government shutdown, technology stocks climbed 0.9% with notable increases in chipmakers, despite a drop in euro zone banking stocks. These dynamics underscore a blend of market optimism and apprehension among investors.
As the STOXX 600 rose 0.3%, European markets still trail Wall Street despite benefiting from recent interest rate cuts. Concerns linger over the impact a U.S. shutdown might have on financial markets and regulatory operations, highlighting a precarious balance between growth and geopolitical government risks.