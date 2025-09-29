Left Menu

World Diplomats Celebrate Kolkata's Heritage at Chaltabagan Durga Puja

On World Tourism Day, North Kolkata's Chaltabagan Durga Puja became a cultural meeting point, uniting global diplomats in celebration of heritage. Ambassadors from various countries, including Italy and Guatemala, were captivated by the festival's inclusive spirit, heritage architecture, and community essence, shedding light on Bengal's enduring cultural roots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 29-09-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 16:18 IST
World Diplomats Celebrate Kolkata's Heritage at Chaltabagan Durga Puja
Sundeep Bhutoria, Chairman, Chaltabagan Durga Puja, with diplomats and consular corps from Britain, France, Estonia, Guatemala, Germany, Italy, Sri Lanka and Ukraine. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a vibrant celebration marking World Tourism Day, North Kolkata's Chaltabagan Durga Puja emerged as a bridge between cultures, drawing ambassadors and consular corps from around the globe. The festival highlighted the profound charm and heritage of a bygone Kolkata.

Representatives from nations such as the UK, Estonia, France, and Italy, among others, arrived not just as dignitaries but as guests of honor, welcomed by Chaltabagan Durga Puja Committee Chairman Sundeep Bhutoria. "This inclusive festival is a wonderful experience," said Antonio Enrico Bartoli, Italian Ambassador to India, experiencing Durga Puja for the first time.

The pandal, showcasing themes of Bengali language evolution and 'Mool' (Roots), enchanted diplomats with its detailed recreation of old North Kolkata's architecture. Winning the Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman 2025 Award, this unique cultural event highlighted the community's dedication to preserving heritage amidst urban changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Glottis Ltd: Navigating a Successful IPO Launch

Glottis Ltd: Navigating a Successful IPO Launch

 India
2
Empowering Health: Dr. Upasana Vohra's Ayurvedic Mission

Empowering Health: Dr. Upasana Vohra's Ayurvedic Mission

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes: 13-Year-Old's Death Spurs Outrage in Thane

Tragedy Strikes: 13-Year-Old's Death Spurs Outrage in Thane

 India
4
AI-Powered Command System Revolutionizes Border Security

AI-Powered Command System Revolutionizes Border Security

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025