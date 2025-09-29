World Diplomats Celebrate Kolkata's Heritage at Chaltabagan Durga Puja

In a vibrant celebration marking World Tourism Day, North Kolkata's Chaltabagan Durga Puja emerged as a bridge between cultures, drawing ambassadors and consular corps from around the globe. The festival highlighted the profound charm and heritage of a bygone Kolkata.

Representatives from nations such as the UK, Estonia, France, and Italy, among others, arrived not just as dignitaries but as guests of honor, welcomed by Chaltabagan Durga Puja Committee Chairman Sundeep Bhutoria. "This inclusive festival is a wonderful experience," said Antonio Enrico Bartoli, Italian Ambassador to India, experiencing Durga Puja for the first time.

The pandal, showcasing themes of Bengali language evolution and 'Mool' (Roots), enchanted diplomats with its detailed recreation of old North Kolkata's architecture. Winning the Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman 2025 Award, this unique cultural event highlighted the community's dedication to preserving heritage amidst urban changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)