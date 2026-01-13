Police Suspended After Animal Remains Trigger Protests Near Temple

Four police personnel, including a Station House Officer (SHO), have been suspended after animal remains were discovered near a temple, sparking protests by local residents and Hindu organizations in Bilhaur's Gadhanpur area.

The incident came to light on Monday when villagers alerted the police after finding animal bones and skin, and a video soon circulated on social media. Activists from Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal alleged that the remains were deliberately placed to incite tensions and held police accountable for negligence.

Senior police officials rushed to the scene after protests erupted, and a preliminary investigation suggested involvement of local individuals. Joint Commissioner of Police Ashutosh Kumar suspended four officers for their supervisory lapses, and an FIR has been filed as authorities work to maintain peace and trace the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)