Left Menu

Police Suspended After Animal Remains Trigger Protests Near Temple

Four police personnel, including an SHO, were suspended after animal remains found near a temple in Bilhaur led to protests by locals and Hindu organizations, who accused the police of negligence. Senior officials intervened to control the situation, while investigations are ongoing to identify the responsible parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 13-01-2026 09:35 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 09:35 IST
Police Suspended After Animal Remains Trigger Protests Near Temple
  • Country:
  • India

Four police personnel, including a Station House Officer (SHO), have been suspended after animal remains were discovered near a temple, sparking protests by local residents and Hindu organizations in Bilhaur's Gadhanpur area.

The incident came to light on Monday when villagers alerted the police after finding animal bones and skin, and a video soon circulated on social media. Activists from Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal alleged that the remains were deliberately placed to incite tensions and held police accountable for negligence.

Senior police officials rushed to the scene after protests erupted, and a preliminary investigation suggested involvement of local individuals. Joint Commissioner of Police Ashutosh Kumar suspended four officers for their supervisory lapses, and an FIR has been filed as authorities work to maintain peace and trace the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
French Farmers Rally with Tractors: EU-Mercosur Deal Sparks Protests

French Farmers Rally with Tractors: EU-Mercosur Deal Sparks Protests

 Global
2
Operation Sindoor was example of tri-services synergy: Army Chief.

Operation Sindoor was example of tri-services synergy: Army Chief.

 India
3
UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti Set to Step Down Amid Strategic Transitions

UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti Set to Step Down Amid Strategic Transitions

 Global
4
Russian Forces Launch Year’s Most Intense Missile Attack on Ukraine

Russian Forces Launch Year’s Most Intense Missile Attack on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026