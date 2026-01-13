David vs Goliath: Paris FC's Historic Upset in French Cup
In a remarkable French Cup upset, Paris FC ousted Paris Saint-Germain, marking their first victory over the football giant. Although PSG held possession, Paris FC's Jonathan Ikoné secured the victory with a late goal, while goalkeeper Obed Nkambadio's impressive performance kept PSG at bay.
13-01-2026
Paris FC delivered a stunning upset in the French Cup, defeating the 16-time champions Paris Saint-Germain for the first time in their history.
Despite PSG's overwhelming dominance with 70% possession and 25 shots, they failed to capitalize, as Paris FC capitalized on a rare opportunity to score the winning goal.
Former PSG player Jonathan Ikoné's decisive strike in the 74th minute, coupled with Obed Nkambadio's masterful goalkeeping, sealed a monumental victory for Paris FC.
