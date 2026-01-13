David vs Goliath: Paris FC's Historic Upset in French Cup

Paris FC delivered a stunning upset in the French Cup, defeating the 16-time champions Paris Saint-Germain for the first time in their history.

Despite PSG's overwhelming dominance with 70% possession and 25 shots, they failed to capitalize, as Paris FC capitalized on a rare opportunity to score the winning goal.

Former PSG player Jonathan Ikoné's decisive strike in the 74th minute, coupled with Obed Nkambadio's masterful goalkeeping, sealed a monumental victory for Paris FC.

