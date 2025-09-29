Bareilly Internet Blackout Cripples Businesses and Services

In Bareilly, a three-day suspension of internet services has brought business operations, banking, and healthcare systems to a grinding halt. The outage, resulting from government intervention following clashes over a denied protest, highlights the crucial role of digital connectivity in modern society.

Traders have reported significant losses with reduced or halted commerce activity. Retail and wholesale sectors are severely affected, with shopping malls experiencing a dramatic drop in foot traffic. The internet blackout has forced some large businesses to rely on neighboring districts, but smaller traders remain heavily impacted.

The disruption has also paralyzed banking services, leaving ATMs unused and basic transactions impossible. Healthcare access has suffered as patients find it difficult to receive treatment under schemes like Ayushman Bharat. The fallout underscores the internet's vital place in daily operations.

