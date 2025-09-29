Left Menu

Bareilly Internet Blackout Cripples Businesses and Services

The suspension of internet services in Bareilly has severely disrupted business and critical services. Retailers and wholesalers report massive losses while banking and healthcare systems are paralyzed. Protest-related clashes prompted the government to cut off services, emphasizing the internet's role in everyday operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 29-09-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 17:12 IST
Bareilly Internet Blackout Cripples Businesses and Services
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Bareilly, a three-day suspension of internet services has brought business operations, banking, and healthcare systems to a grinding halt. The outage, resulting from government intervention following clashes over a denied protest, highlights the crucial role of digital connectivity in modern society.

Traders have reported significant losses with reduced or halted commerce activity. Retail and wholesale sectors are severely affected, with shopping malls experiencing a dramatic drop in foot traffic. The internet blackout has forced some large businesses to rely on neighboring districts, but smaller traders remain heavily impacted.

The disruption has also paralyzed banking services, leaving ATMs unused and basic transactions impossible. Healthcare access has suffered as patients find it difficult to receive treatment under schemes like Ayushman Bharat. The fallout underscores the internet's vital place in daily operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Glottis Ltd: Navigating a Successful IPO Launch

Glottis Ltd: Navigating a Successful IPO Launch

 India
2
Empowering Health: Dr. Upasana Vohra's Ayurvedic Mission

Empowering Health: Dr. Upasana Vohra's Ayurvedic Mission

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes: 13-Year-Old's Death Spurs Outrage in Thane

Tragedy Strikes: 13-Year-Old's Death Spurs Outrage in Thane

 India
4
AI-Powered Command System Revolutionizes Border Security

AI-Powered Command System Revolutionizes Border Security

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025