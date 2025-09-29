India's Industrial Surge: August's Mining and Manufacturing Boost
India's industrial production grew by 4% in August 2025, driven by a strong performance in the mining sector. The manufacturing sector expanded by 3.8%, bolstered by notable gains in basic metals and motor vehicles. Despite some sectoral slowdowns, future prospects appear bright with GST rationalisation expected to fuel demand.
- Country:
- India
India's industrial production rose by 4% in August 2025, spurred largely by an impressive performance from the mining sector, according to the latest data from the National Statistics Office (NSO). The mining sector saw a 6% growth, bouncing back from a 4.3% decline in the previous year.
The manufacturing sector, responsible for a significant portion of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), expanded 3.8% in August. This growth was underlined by a substantial 12.2% increase in basic metals production and a 9.8% rise in motor vehicles, trailers, and semi-trailers manufacturing.
However, Chief Economist Aditi Nayar from Icra noted a slowdown in overall IIP growth compared to July, attributing it to a dip in manufacturing growth. Yet, hopes are high for the upcoming months, with GST rationalisation projected to boost consumer demand, especially during the festive season.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Markets Await U.S. Government Shutdown Decision, Potential Impact on Economy Looms
Ardee Industries Powers Forward with IPO: A Circular Economy Gamechanger
Telangana's Bold Leap into Semiconductor Manufacturing
GST Reforms Bring Relief to Farmers and Boost Economy Across India
Tariffs Target Chips in Tech to Boost U.S. Manufacturing