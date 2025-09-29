Left Menu

India's Industrial Surge: August's Mining and Manufacturing Boost

India's industrial production grew by 4% in August 2025, driven by a strong performance in the mining sector. The manufacturing sector expanded by 3.8%, bolstered by notable gains in basic metals and motor vehicles. Despite some sectoral slowdowns, future prospects appear bright with GST rationalisation expected to fuel demand.

  • India

India's industrial production rose by 4% in August 2025, spurred largely by an impressive performance from the mining sector, according to the latest data from the National Statistics Office (NSO). The mining sector saw a 6% growth, bouncing back from a 4.3% decline in the previous year.

The manufacturing sector, responsible for a significant portion of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), expanded 3.8% in August. This growth was underlined by a substantial 12.2% increase in basic metals production and a 9.8% rise in motor vehicles, trailers, and semi-trailers manufacturing.

However, Chief Economist Aditi Nayar from Icra noted a slowdown in overall IIP growth compared to July, attributing it to a dip in manufacturing growth. Yet, hopes are high for the upcoming months, with GST rationalisation projected to boost consumer demand, especially during the festive season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

