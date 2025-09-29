India's Industrial Surge: August's Mining and Manufacturing Boost

India's industrial production rose by 4% in August 2025, spurred largely by an impressive performance from the mining sector, according to the latest data from the National Statistics Office (NSO). The mining sector saw a 6% growth, bouncing back from a 4.3% decline in the previous year.

The manufacturing sector, responsible for a significant portion of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), expanded 3.8% in August. This growth was underlined by a substantial 12.2% increase in basic metals production and a 9.8% rise in motor vehicles, trailers, and semi-trailers manufacturing.

However, Chief Economist Aditi Nayar from Icra noted a slowdown in overall IIP growth compared to July, attributing it to a dip in manufacturing growth. Yet, hopes are high for the upcoming months, with GST rationalisation projected to boost consumer demand, especially during the festive season.

(With inputs from agencies.)