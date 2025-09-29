Left Menu

Piyush Goyal Hails UP Trade Show: A Boost for 'Vocal for Local', Aims Global

Union Minister Piyush Goyal lauds the UP International Trade Show for promoting MSMEs, women entrepreneurs, and swadeshi products. Highlighting significant sector growth, he emphasizes initiatives like ODOP and the upcoming Unity Malls. Goyal reveals new GST reforms as monumental and outlines India's growing international trade agreements and economic strength.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 17:50 IST
Piyush Goyal Hails UP Trade Show: A Boost for 'Vocal for Local', Aims Global
Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Piyush Goyal, the Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, praised the UP International Trade Show as a crucial platform for MSMEs, women entrepreneurs, and swadeshi products. He encouraged stakeholders to support local goods, ensuring that GST benefits reach consumers, thus fostering inclusive growth for all.

In his address during the show's closing session, Goyal highlighted growth in sectors like khadi, cotton, and cottage industries, fueled by the One District, One Product (ODOP) initiative, now expanded to over 750 districts. Both central and state governments are promoting 1,200 products under ODOP on domestic and global stages.

Unity Malls are set to open in every state, showcasing district-specific products and enhancing artisan visibility, with Uttar Pradesh hosting three in major cities. Goyal emphasized the Prime Minister's emphasis on swadeshi products, discussing landmark GST reforms and pending Free Trade Agreements, underscoring India's robust economy.

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Rallies Despite Economic Uncertainty

Wall Street Rallies Despite Economic Uncertainty

 Global
2
Punjab Police Strategizes on Counter-Terrorism and Crime Networks

Punjab Police Strategizes on Counter-Terrorism and Crime Networks

 India
3
PM Modi Inaugurates New Delhi BJP Office Amid Calls for Public Service Commitment

PM Modi Inaugurates New Delhi BJP Office Amid Calls for Public Service Commi...

 India
4
Global Political Events: Key Meetings and Summits

Global Political Events: Key Meetings and Summits

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025