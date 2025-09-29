Piyush Goyal Hails UP Trade Show: A Boost for 'Vocal for Local', Aims Global

Piyush Goyal, the Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, praised the UP International Trade Show as a crucial platform for MSMEs, women entrepreneurs, and swadeshi products. He encouraged stakeholders to support local goods, ensuring that GST benefits reach consumers, thus fostering inclusive growth for all.

In his address during the show's closing session, Goyal highlighted growth in sectors like khadi, cotton, and cottage industries, fueled by the One District, One Product (ODOP) initiative, now expanded to over 750 districts. Both central and state governments are promoting 1,200 products under ODOP on domestic and global stages.

Unity Malls are set to open in every state, showcasing district-specific products and enhancing artisan visibility, with Uttar Pradesh hosting three in major cities. Goyal emphasized the Prime Minister's emphasis on swadeshi products, discussing landmark GST reforms and pending Free Trade Agreements, underscoring India's robust economy.