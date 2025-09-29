Left Menu

IIFT Launches Program to Enhance Trade Negotiation Skills for Officials

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) has initiated a program aimed at augmenting the trade negotiation skills of government officials. This initiative is crucial for enhancing India's global trade, as the country navigates multiple free trade agreements with global partners such as the EU and the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 18:01 IST
IIFT Launches Program to Enhance Trade Negotiation Skills for Officials
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), a key body under the Commerce Ministry, announced the launch of a new program on Monday aimed at honing trade negotiation skills among government officials.

This program seeks to enhance India's international trade posture by equipping officials with the necessary skills to manage increasingly complex free trade agreements (FTAs), explained IIFT Vice Chancellor Rakesh Mohan Joshi.

With India actively engaging in trade talks with nations including the US, Oman, New Zealand, Chile, Peru, and the EU, the program underscores IIFT's commitment to improving government capabilities in global trade. Rohit Mehtani, Program Director, highlighted the inclusion of 30 case studies to provide practical insights and negotiation tools.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Rallies Despite Economic Uncertainty

Wall Street Rallies Despite Economic Uncertainty

 Global
2
Punjab Police Strategizes on Counter-Terrorism and Crime Networks

Punjab Police Strategizes on Counter-Terrorism and Crime Networks

 India
3
PM Modi Inaugurates New Delhi BJP Office Amid Calls for Public Service Commitment

PM Modi Inaugurates New Delhi BJP Office Amid Calls for Public Service Commi...

 India
4
Global Political Events: Key Meetings and Summits

Global Political Events: Key Meetings and Summits

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025