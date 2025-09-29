IIFT Launches Program to Enhance Trade Negotiation Skills for Officials
The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) has initiated a program aimed at augmenting the trade negotiation skills of government officials. This initiative is crucial for enhancing India's global trade, as the country navigates multiple free trade agreements with global partners such as the EU and the US.
The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), a key body under the Commerce Ministry, announced the launch of a new program on Monday aimed at honing trade negotiation skills among government officials.
This program seeks to enhance India's international trade posture by equipping officials with the necessary skills to manage increasingly complex free trade agreements (FTAs), explained IIFT Vice Chancellor Rakesh Mohan Joshi.
With India actively engaging in trade talks with nations including the US, Oman, New Zealand, Chile, Peru, and the EU, the program underscores IIFT's commitment to improving government capabilities in global trade. Rohit Mehtani, Program Director, highlighted the inclusion of 30 case studies to provide practical insights and negotiation tools.
