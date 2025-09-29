IIFT Launches Program to Enhance Trade Negotiation Skills for Officials

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), a key body under the Commerce Ministry, announced the launch of a new program on Monday aimed at honing trade negotiation skills among government officials.

This program seeks to enhance India's international trade posture by equipping officials with the necessary skills to manage increasingly complex free trade agreements (FTAs), explained IIFT Vice Chancellor Rakesh Mohan Joshi.

With India actively engaging in trade talks with nations including the US, Oman, New Zealand, Chile, Peru, and the EU, the program underscores IIFT's commitment to improving government capabilities in global trade. Rohit Mehtani, Program Director, highlighted the inclusion of 30 case studies to provide practical insights and negotiation tools.

