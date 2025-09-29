Left Menu

Canada Boosts Algoma Steel with C$400 Million Support

The Canadian government extends a financial support of C$400 million to Algoma Steel to aid its operations and reduce reliance on the U.S. Ontario also contributes C$100 million.

In a significant economic move, Canada's government has unveiled a C$400 million financial package to support Algoma Steel. The investment, under the large enterprise tariff relief scheme, aims to assist Algoma Steel in continuing its operations smoothly amidst a transition towards a business model with decreased dependency on the United States.

Speaking on Monday, Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu highlighted the loan's role in minimizing disruption to Algoma Steel's workforce and ensuring the company's operational stability. The funding is part of broader government measures to reinforce domestic industries and secure jobs during challenging economic conditions.

Moreover, Ontario's provincial government is slated to provide an additional support of C$100 million, further underscoring the region's commitment to maintaining robust steel manufacturing capabilities. The comprehensive aid package is set to fortify Algoma Steel's position in the market and promote industrial resilience.

