Left Menu

Unleash Your Festive Style: Tata CLiQ's 10/10 Sale Extravaganza

Tata CLiQ's annual 10/10 Sale offers massive discounts across fashion, lifestyle, beauty, and luxury. Scheduled from October 1 to 12, 2025, the sale features top brands like Adidas, Forever New, Swarovski, and L’Oréal Paris, enhancing shopping experiences with curated collections and exclusive bank offers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-09-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 18:14 IST
Unleash Your Festive Style: Tata CLiQ's 10/10 Sale Extravaganza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, Maharashtra – As the festive season approaches, Tata CLiQ is sparking the spirit of celebration with its highly anticipated 10/10 Sale. The annual flagship sale, set to occur from October 1 to October 12, 2025, is a shopper's dream come true, with discounts sprawling across various categories like apparel, beauty, home essentials, and more.

Vice President of Marketing, Sumit Puri, shares that the sale is designed to elevate the customer experience by providing a wide array of curated fashion, ethnic wear, jewellery, and accessories deals. Customers are enticed with offers ranging from 50-85% off on fashion brands and up to 60% off on beauty products, making it a perfect time to elevate their festive look.

Furthermore, Tata CLiQ Luxury brings exclusive savings with discounts on global premium brands, completing the festive style journey. Top it off with additional 15% instant discounts on ICICI Bank and IDFC First Bank cards, this sale is truly a 10/10 celebration worthy experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moody's Downgrades Tata Motors Amid JLR Cyber Crisis

Moody's Downgrades Tata Motors Amid JLR Cyber Crisis

 India
2
Ukraine Proposes Allied Air Defence Shield Against Russian Threats

Ukraine Proposes Allied Air Defence Shield Against Russian Threats

 Global
3
Scandal Unmasked: The Fall of Self-Styled Godman Chaitanyanand Saraswati

Scandal Unmasked: The Fall of Self-Styled Godman Chaitanyanand Saraswati

 India
4
Notorious Gang Member Nabbed After 23 Years

Notorious Gang Member Nabbed After 23 Years

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025