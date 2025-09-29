Unleash Your Festive Style: Tata CLiQ's 10/10 Sale Extravaganza

Mumbai, Maharashtra – As the festive season approaches, Tata CLiQ is sparking the spirit of celebration with its highly anticipated 10/10 Sale. The annual flagship sale, set to occur from October 1 to October 12, 2025, is a shopper's dream come true, with discounts sprawling across various categories like apparel, beauty, home essentials, and more.

Vice President of Marketing, Sumit Puri, shares that the sale is designed to elevate the customer experience by providing a wide array of curated fashion, ethnic wear, jewellery, and accessories deals. Customers are enticed with offers ranging from 50-85% off on fashion brands and up to 60% off on beauty products, making it a perfect time to elevate their festive look.

Furthermore, Tata CLiQ Luxury brings exclusive savings with discounts on global premium brands, completing the festive style journey. Top it off with additional 15% instant discounts on ICICI Bank and IDFC First Bank cards, this sale is truly a 10/10 celebration worthy experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)