Action Ordered Against Absent MSRTC Depot Heads Amid Rains
Maharashtra transport minister Pratap Sarnaik has directed action against 34 depot heads of MSRTC who were absent during heavy rains, disrupting traffic and operations. Sarnaik emphasized the importance of depot heads in station management and called for show-cause notices with possible disciplinary action if explanations are unsatisfactory.
- Country:
- India
Amid Maharashtra's torrential rains, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has demanded accountability within the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC). Sarnaik directed immediate actions against 34 depot heads who were reportedly absent during their crucial hours of duty.
Sarnaik condemned the absence of key depot officials when the state, especially Marathwada, experienced severe rainfall leading to transportation chaos. Highlighting the depot heads' vital role, he insisted their presence is critical for managing operations, employee oversight, and safeguarding revenue.
In light of these events, show-cause notices are to be issued to the absence of responsible depot heads, with disciplinary actions looming if their justifications prove inadequate, Sarnaik warned, vowing to hold department controllers accountable as well.
ALSO READ
Monsoon Havoc: Marathwada Faces Destruction and Death
Despair in Marathwada: Farmers Grapple with Flood Aftermath
Maharashtra Deluge: State Grapples with Heavy Rains and Floods
Rains Wreak Havoc in Marathwada: Mass Evacuations and Rising River Threats
Call for Action: Cancel Dussehra Rally for Marathwada Flood Relief