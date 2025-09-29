Action Ordered Against Absent MSRTC Depot Heads Amid Rains

Amid Maharashtra's torrential rains, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has demanded accountability within the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC). Sarnaik directed immediate actions against 34 depot heads who were reportedly absent during their crucial hours of duty.

Sarnaik condemned the absence of key depot officials when the state, especially Marathwada, experienced severe rainfall leading to transportation chaos. Highlighting the depot heads' vital role, he insisted their presence is critical for managing operations, employee oversight, and safeguarding revenue.

In light of these events, show-cause notices are to be issued to the absence of responsible depot heads, with disciplinary actions looming if their justifications prove inadequate, Sarnaik warned, vowing to hold department controllers accountable as well.