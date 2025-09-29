Left Menu

Action Ordered Against Absent MSRTC Depot Heads Amid Rains

Maharashtra transport minister Pratap Sarnaik has directed action against 34 depot heads of MSRTC who were absent during heavy rains, disrupting traffic and operations. Sarnaik emphasized the importance of depot heads in station management and called for show-cause notices with possible disciplinary action if explanations are unsatisfactory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 29-09-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 19:31 IST
Action Ordered Against Absent MSRTC Depot Heads Amid Rains
Pratap Sarnaik
  • Country:
  • India

Amid Maharashtra's torrential rains, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has demanded accountability within the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC). Sarnaik directed immediate actions against 34 depot heads who were reportedly absent during their crucial hours of duty.

Sarnaik condemned the absence of key depot officials when the state, especially Marathwada, experienced severe rainfall leading to transportation chaos. Highlighting the depot heads' vital role, he insisted their presence is critical for managing operations, employee oversight, and safeguarding revenue.

In light of these events, show-cause notices are to be issued to the absence of responsible depot heads, with disciplinary actions looming if their justifications prove inadequate, Sarnaik warned, vowing to hold department controllers accountable as well.

TRENDING

1
Global Markets React to Potential U.S. Government Shutdown

Global Markets React to Potential U.S. Government Shutdown

 Global
2
Social Media Misinformation Leads to Arrests Post-Karur Stampede

Social Media Misinformation Leads to Arrests Post-Karur Stampede

 India
3
Swiatek Achieves 400th Career Win, Advances at China Open

Swiatek Achieves 400th Career Win, Advances at China Open

 China
4
Ladakh Tensions: Centre Advocates Dialogue Amid Protests

Ladakh Tensions: Centre Advocates Dialogue Amid Protests

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025