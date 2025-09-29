Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025 Sets New Benchmarks in Global Trade Engagement

The third Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025 concluded with record participation. Over 2,250 exhibitors and 500,000 visitors engaged in major business deals. Russia participated as a partner country. India's FTA with EFTA, taking effect from October 1, underscores the nation's growing economic stature.

Rakesh Kumar, Chairman of India Expo Centre & Mart (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025 wrapped up at Noida's India Expo Centre, setting new records in both participation and business engagement, shared Rakesh Kumar, Chairman of India Expo Centre & Mart. This year's edition featured 2,250 exhibitors from Uttar Pradesh, showcasing a wide array of products.

With five lakh visitors and over two lakh B2B deals, the event highlighted its international reach, as Russia joined as a partner country, accompanied by 30 large firms. Over 550 foreign buyers from 80 countries facilitated robust business interactions, demonstrating the expo's tagline, "Ultimate Sourcing Begins Here."

During the valedictory session, Union Minister Piyush Goyal announced the inaugural itinerary for India's Free Trade Agreement with the European Free Trade Association, effective October 1. He emphasized India's drive to expand trade relations globally, aiming to be the third-largest economy within two years, with foreign reserves at USD 700 billion.

