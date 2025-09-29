Left Menu

Avenue Supermarts Expands with New Store Amidst Rs 100 Crore Debt Issuance

Avenue Supermarts Ltd has raised Rs 100 crore in short-term debt through commercial paper issued at a 6% coupon rate, maturing in December 2025. The company also opened a new D-Mart store in New Delhi, bringing its total number to 431 across various Indian markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 21:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, the operator of the D-Mart retail chain, has successfully raised Rs 100 crore through the issuance of short-term commercial paper. The debt, issued on Monday, bears a coupon rate of 6% and is set to mature after 91 days on December 29, 2025.

The company's commercial paper, which has received a high Credit Rating of 'ICRA A1+', is proposed to be listed on the BSE, according to a regulatory filing.

In a strategic expansion move, Avenue Supermarts has opened a new D-Mart store in New Delhi at Epicah Mall & Business Centre, Moti Nagar, raising the total number of its stores to 431 nationwide. D-Mart, promoted by Radhakishan Damani and his family, continues to thrive in various Indian states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

