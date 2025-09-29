Avenue Supermarts Expands with New Store Amidst Rs 100 Crore Debt Issuance

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, the operator of the D-Mart retail chain, has successfully raised Rs 100 crore through the issuance of short-term commercial paper. The debt, issued on Monday, bears a coupon rate of 6% and is set to mature after 91 days on December 29, 2025.

The company's commercial paper, which has received a high Credit Rating of 'ICRA A1+', is proposed to be listed on the BSE, according to a regulatory filing.

In a strategic expansion move, Avenue Supermarts has opened a new D-Mart store in New Delhi at Epicah Mall & Business Centre, Moti Nagar, raising the total number of its stores to 431 nationwide. D-Mart, promoted by Radhakishan Damani and his family, continues to thrive in various Indian states.

