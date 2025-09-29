Left Menu

IPO Wave: Three Firms Set to Raise Capital with Market Debut

Hotel Polo Towers, Bombay Coated & Special Steels, and APPL Containers are gearing up for initial public offerings. Their draft papers reveal plans to use proceeds for company expansion, debt repayment, and general purposes. Each firm's offering strategy differs, showcasing unique industry positions and financial performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 21:24 IST
IPO Wave: Three Firms Set to Raise Capital with Market Debut
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three firms have taken steps to enter the capital markets at a time when investment activity is showing signs of growth. Hotel Polo Towers, Bombay Coated & Special Steels, and APPL Containers have all filed preliminary papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to garner funds through initial public offerings (IPOs).

Hotel Polo Towers is eyeing a combination of fresh share issues worth Rs 300 crore, paired with an offer for sale (OFS) of 71.2 lakh shares by the company's promoters. Meanwhile, Bombay Coated & Special Steels is pursuing a wholly fresh issue, amounting to 1.5 crore shares, according to their respective draft red herring prospectuses filed recently.

APPL Containers plans a fresh issue of 12.5 lakh shares and an OFS of 25.60 lakh shares. Each firm has distinctive motives and strategies for their IPOs, highlighting differences in business needs and growth approaches. These moves showcase their strategies for expansion, debt payment, and enhancing operational capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab CM Slams Centre for 'Undeclared President's Rule'

Punjab CM Slams Centre for 'Undeclared President's Rule'

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes: Inside the Church Shooting Horror

Tragedy Strikes: Inside the Church Shooting Horror

 Global
3
National Conference on Digital India: Charting the Future of Land Administration

National Conference on Digital India: Charting the Future of Land Administra...

 India
4
Tensions Escalate Between Hungary and Ukraine

Tensions Escalate Between Hungary and Ukraine

 Hungary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025