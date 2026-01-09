Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Funding of National Herald

The BJP accuses Congress governments in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh of misusing public funds to support the Gandhis via the defunct National Herald newspaper. The BJP claims funds were funneled under the guise of advertisements. Congress has not yet responded to these accusations.

New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 19:28 IST
  Country:
  India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday alleged serious financial misconduct by the Congress governments in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh. They claim that public funds are being used to support the private interests of Congress figures, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, through the now-defunct National Herald newspaper.

Addressing journalists, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari provided specifics on financial support allegedly given by the state governments under the banner of advertisements. He questioned why significant amounts of taxpayer money are directed towards a publication with no circulation, framing it as a model of corruption endorsed by Rahul Gandhi.

Congress has yet to issue a response, but this accusation follows continued political sparring between the parties. The BJP's charges add a new chapter to their criticism of Congress, especially as the Gandhi-Vadra family faces scrutiny from the Enforcement Directorate over an ongoing money laundering investigation related to the National Herald.

(With inputs from agencies.)

