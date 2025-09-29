Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu's Key Visit to Delhi for CII Summit

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, is set to visit New Delhi on Tuesday to take part in the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Partnership Summit curtain-raiser event.

The scheduled departure from Vijayawada at 10.15 am will see Naidu arriving in the national capital by 12.50 pm. According to a state government press release, the programme is a crucial precursor to the main summit in Visakhapatnam, occurring on November 14 and 15. Naidu's visit aims to entice industrialists to engage with the state's investment potential.

Following his participation in the curtain-raiser event, Naidu will hold meetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. He will remain in New Delhi for an overnight stay. His schedule also includes a visit to Visakhapatnam on October 1 to distribute welfare pensions in the monthly 'NTR Bharosa' programme held in the Datti village of Vizianagaram district.