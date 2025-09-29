Senate Hearing on Airline Competition: CEOs to Testify

The leaders of two major low-cost airlines, Allegiant Airlines and Frontier Airlines, are set to testify before the U.S. Senate Judiciary antitrust subcommittee on Tuesday. This hearing seeks to explore issues surrounding air carrier competition.

Allegiant Airlines' CEO Greg Anderson and Frontier Airlines' CEO Barry Biffle will be key witnesses. They will provide insights into current competitive practices within the airline industry, highlighting the unique challenges faced by low-cost carriers.

Sharon Pinkerton, a senior vice president at Airlines for America, will also testify, representing larger carriers like United, Delta, American, and Southwest. Her insights are expected to shed light on the broader landscape of airline competition.

