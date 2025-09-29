Left Menu

Senate Hearing on Airline Competition: CEOs to Testify

The CEOs of Allegiant Airlines and Frontier Airlines will testify before a U.S. Senate Judiciary antitrust subcommittee on air carrier competition. Key figures also include Sharon Pinkerton from Airlines for America. The hearing aims to address competition in the airline industry.

The leaders of two major low-cost airlines, Allegiant Airlines and Frontier Airlines, are set to testify before the U.S. Senate Judiciary antitrust subcommittee on Tuesday. This hearing seeks to explore issues surrounding air carrier competition.

Allegiant Airlines' CEO Greg Anderson and Frontier Airlines' CEO Barry Biffle will be key witnesses. They will provide insights into current competitive practices within the airline industry, highlighting the unique challenges faced by low-cost carriers.

Sharon Pinkerton, a senior vice president at Airlines for America, will also testify, representing larger carriers like United, Delta, American, and Southwest. Her insights are expected to shed light on the broader landscape of airline competition.

