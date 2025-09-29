India Launches Anti-Dumping and Countervailing Probes Against Inexpensive Imports

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) under India's Commerce Ministry has launched investigations into suspected dumping practices and subsidies tied to imports from China, Malaysia, and Indonesia. This action follows complaints citing damage to domestic solar and mobile cover manufacturers due to these low-priced imports.

Complaints were lodged by RenewSys India and the All India Mobile Cover Manufacturer Association regarding solar encapsulants and mobile cover imports from China. Similarly, Sisecam Flat Glass India Pvt Ltd and other glass manufacturers raised concerns over clear float glass imports from Malaysia and Indonesia. These applicants argue that the unfair trade practices are impacting their market share and profits.

The DGTR will assess the evidence to determine the need for duties to counteract these practices. The final decision on imposing duties will be made by the finance ministry, in alignment with WTO regulations to protect against unfair competition faced by local industries.