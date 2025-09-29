Left Menu

U.S. Transportation Department Reevaluates Wheelchair Accessibility Rules for Airlines

The U.S. Transportation Department will not enforce certain rules requiring airlines to reimburse or provide protections for wheelchair-using passengers. Airlines challenged the rule, and new regulations are being drafted. USDOT continues to support disabled passengers and is reviewing existing regulations for redundancy and statutory adherence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 23:41 IST
U.S. Transportation Department Reevaluates Wheelchair Accessibility Rules for Airlines
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT) announced on Monday that it will not enforce specific provisions from a rule initiated under former President Joe Biden's administration. The rule, aimed at protecting disabled passengers using wheelchairs, faced legal challenges from major airlines, including United, Delta, and American Airlines, after its issuance in December.

The provisions in question demanded airlines reimburse passengers for damages to wheelchairs and adjust fare differences if a wheelchair couldn't be accommodated. USDOT is currently drafting new regulations and suspending enforcement of these specific requirements, stating that other rule provisions will still be enforced while they reassess their compatibility with statutory provisions.

This decision comes amid ongoing debates over consumer protections in air travel. Earlier in October 2024, USDOT fined American Airlines $50 million for failing to assist disabled passengers adequately and mishandling wheelchairs. Meanwhile, airlines industry group Airlines for America claims progress in improving services for disabled travelers since their 2022 commitment to enhanced accessibility.

TRENDING

1
Oil Workers' Strike Threatens Nigeria's Energy Stability

Oil Workers' Strike Threatens Nigeria's Energy Stability

 Nigeria
2
India Triumphs in Asia Cup 2025: A Nation Celebrates

India Triumphs in Asia Cup 2025: A Nation Celebrates

 India
3
Madagascar's Government Dissolution Amidst Gen Z-Inspired Protests: A Call for Dialogue and Reform

Madagascar's Government Dissolution Amidst Gen Z-Inspired Protests: A Call f...

 Global
4
Gujarat Giants Break Losing Streak with Dominant Win Over UP Yoddhas

Gujarat Giants Break Losing Streak with Dominant Win Over UP Yoddhas

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025