U.S. Transportation Department Reevaluates Wheelchair Accessibility Rules for Airlines

The U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT) announced on Monday that it will not enforce specific provisions from a rule initiated under former President Joe Biden's administration. The rule, aimed at protecting disabled passengers using wheelchairs, faced legal challenges from major airlines, including United, Delta, and American Airlines, after its issuance in December.

The provisions in question demanded airlines reimburse passengers for damages to wheelchairs and adjust fare differences if a wheelchair couldn't be accommodated. USDOT is currently drafting new regulations and suspending enforcement of these specific requirements, stating that other rule provisions will still be enforced while they reassess their compatibility with statutory provisions.

This decision comes amid ongoing debates over consumer protections in air travel. Earlier in October 2024, USDOT fined American Airlines $50 million for failing to assist disabled passengers adequately and mishandling wheelchairs. Meanwhile, airlines industry group Airlines for America claims progress in improving services for disabled travelers since their 2022 commitment to enhanced accessibility.