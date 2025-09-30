Trump Administration Deports Planeload of Iranians
The New York Times reported that the Trump administration has deported around 100 Iranians back to Iran. The deportation involved a U.S.-chartered flight that departed from Louisiana. The flight was set to arrive in Iran via Qatar. Reuters couldn't independently confirm the details.
In a significant move, the Trump administration has deported approximately 100 Iranians back to Iran, according to a report by The New York Times. This deportation marks a considerable development in U.S.-Iran relations.
As per Iranian officials, a U.S.-chartered flight left from Louisiana on Monday night, destined for Iran with a stopover in Qatar. The flight's arrival was scheduled for Tuesday, highlighting the tense diplomatic landscape between the nations.
Reuters has not independently verified the report, indicating a need for further confirmation of this development. The involvement of high-ranking officials in facilitating these negotiations emphasizes the complexity of international diplomacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)