Trump Administration Deports Planeload of Iranians

In a significant move, the Trump administration has deported approximately 100 Iranians back to Iran, according to a report by The New York Times. This deportation marks a considerable development in U.S.-Iran relations.

As per Iranian officials, a U.S.-chartered flight left from Louisiana on Monday night, destined for Iran with a stopover in Qatar. The flight's arrival was scheduled for Tuesday, highlighting the tense diplomatic landscape between the nations.

Reuters has not independently verified the report, indicating a need for further confirmation of this development. The involvement of high-ranking officials in facilitating these negotiations emphasizes the complexity of international diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)