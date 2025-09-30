S2W Media Amplifies Global Footprint with New India Headquarters at Pune's AP4 Tech Park

S2W Media, a prominent name in the global business-to-business (B2B) demand generation sector, has announced the inauguration of its India headquarters in Pune. Located within the prestigious AP4 Tech Park, the new 50,000 sq. ft. office space highlights the company's strategic focus on expanding its presence in the Indian market.

The company's President & CEO, Mr. Puneet Shukla, expressed that Pune, with its advanced technology and talented workforce, perfectly aligns with S2W Media's growth-oriented vision. The strategically located AP4 Tech Park, offering excellent connectivity and numerous amenities such as sports and wellness facilities, marks an ideal choice for the company's operations.

S2W Media's decision to establish its Indian headquarters at AP4 Tech Park has been praised by Amar Builders. Mr. Hrishikesh Manjrekar, Executive Director at Amar Builders, emphasized that AP4 is designed to support innovative companies like S2W Media in achieving sustainable growth and fostering collaboration. With its environmentally conscious infrastructure, the tech park reinforces its standing as a future-forward business hub.

