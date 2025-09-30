Left Menu

S2W Media Amplifies Global Footprint with New India Headquarters at Pune's AP4 Tech Park

S2W Media, a global leader in B2B demand generation, fortifies its presence in India with a new head office at Pune's prestigious AP4 Tech Park. This expansion underscores the company's commitment to innovation and growth, aligning with Pune's rich technological ecosystem and featuring state-of-the-art amenities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-09-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 13:21 IST
S2W Media Amplifies Global Footprint with New India Headquarters at Pune's AP4 Tech Park
Mr. Puneet Shukla, President & CEO of S2W Media. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

S2W Media, a prominent name in the global business-to-business (B2B) demand generation sector, has announced the inauguration of its India headquarters in Pune. Located within the prestigious AP4 Tech Park, the new 50,000 sq. ft. office space highlights the company's strategic focus on expanding its presence in the Indian market.

The company's President & CEO, Mr. Puneet Shukla, expressed that Pune, with its advanced technology and talented workforce, perfectly aligns with S2W Media's growth-oriented vision. The strategically located AP4 Tech Park, offering excellent connectivity and numerous amenities such as sports and wellness facilities, marks an ideal choice for the company's operations.

S2W Media's decision to establish its Indian headquarters at AP4 Tech Park has been praised by Amar Builders. Mr. Hrishikesh Manjrekar, Executive Director at Amar Builders, emphasized that AP4 is designed to support innovative companies like S2W Media in achieving sustainable growth and fostering collaboration. With its environmentally conscious infrastructure, the tech park reinforces its standing as a future-forward business hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trayton Group's Strategic Shift Amid U.S.-China Tariff Tensions

Trayton Group's Strategic Shift Amid U.S.-China Tariff Tensions

 Global
2
Uniting for Democracy: Europe's Call to Stand with Taiwan

Uniting for Democracy: Europe's Call to Stand with Taiwan

 Global
3
Tragic Lightning Strike Claims Life in Sikkim

Tragic Lightning Strike Claims Life in Sikkim

 India
4
Star Athletes Make Headlines in Sports World

Star Athletes Make Headlines in Sports World

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025