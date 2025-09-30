Trayton Group's Strategic Shift Amid U.S.-China Tariff Tensions

In response to escalating U.S.-China trade tensions, the Trayton Group has decided to move a large part of its furniture manufacturing operations from China to Vietnam. This decision follows the re-election of Donald Trump as U.S. President and his subsequent imposition of substantial tariffs on imported furniture.

Trayton, a mid-sized manufacturer supplying sofas and armchairs to major U.S. retailers, announced the strategic shift despite new tariffs potentially narrowing profit margins. The company's CEO, Simon Lichtenberg, stated that these costs are likely to be transferred to U.S. consumers who will face higher prices.

With China's export growth to the U.S. slowing and Vietnam's exports rising, Vietnam is poised to overtake China as a primary supplier of furniture to the United States. This has been underscored by similar production relocations by other Chinese companies aiming to mitigate tariff impacts.