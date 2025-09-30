Left Menu

The Baht Dilemma: Thai Gold Traders Battle Potential Tax

Thailand's gold trade industry resists central bank's proposed tax to slow the baht's rise, fearing adverse impacts on business and Thailand’s trading hub status. The baht's strength challenges key economic sectors. Digital gold trading has grown, and experts warn a tax could harm Thailand's gold market leadership.

30-09-2025
The gold trade in Thailand is pushing back against proposed tax measures by the central bank intended to slow down a currency rally. Industry leaders argue that imposing such a tax could severely damage businesses and compromise Thailand's position as a key regional trading hub for gold.

As the baht currency approaches a four-year high, its strength threatens the country's exports and tourism, crucial components of the Southeast Asian economy. MTS Gold's president, Kritcharat Hiranyasiri, warns that a tax on baht-denominated online gold trading could devastate the industry.

The Bank of Thailand has indicated that no final decision has been made regarding the tax, which is part of broader considerations to manage the currency's rise. With digital platforms enhancing gold trade, industry experts urge caution, highlighting Thailand's notable gold exports and import volumes.

