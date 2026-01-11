Left Menu

Vibrant Gujarat Conference Unveils Future-Ready Fisheries and Economy Growth

The Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Rajkot, inaugurated by PM Modi, focused on fisheries and economic growth. Highlighting India's rapid economic progress, it featured a special fisheries panel and signed a significant MoU indicating strong investment. Modi emphasized Gujarat's role in India's advancement toward becoming the third-largest global economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2026 22:08 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 22:08 IST
Special panel discussion with fish exporters at VGRC (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference was launched with much pomp at Marwadi University, Rajkot, on January 11, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The event featured a series of business-to-business and business-to-government seminars aimed at fostering significant dialogue in key sectors.

A notable panel discussion centered on creating a future-ready fisheries sector, tackling opportunities, challenges, and sustainable solutions. Industry professionals discussed crucial aspects such as fishing practices, processing, export strategies, and technological adoption. The commitment to the fisheries sector was further highlighted by a major ₹11.49 crore MoU signed by a Fish Supplier Company.

PM Modi underscored the conference's importance by highlighting India's strides towards becoming the world's third-largest economy. Stressing Gujarat's pivotal role, he lauded the state's contribution to the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative. Modi noted India's leading positions in various industries, including milk production and mobile manufacturing, projecting optimism for the country's future economic landscape.

