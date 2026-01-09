Illegal Sand Trade Bust: Maharashtra's Underground Economy Under Siege

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a series of raids on Friday targeting business hubs in Nagpur, Maharashtra, in connection to an illegal sand transportation case from 2022.

Authorities are examining potential money laundering activities in line with a police case from four years ago. A massive operation involving 10 ED teams initiated at dawn, targeting businessmen in Saoner, Khapa, and Patansawangi.

This crackdown focuses on alleged irregularities in sand sales, evading government royalties. Despite the ED not disclosing seizures, insiders note that the agency moved to raids following poor cooperation from suspects during previous probes.