Left Menu

Virupaksha Organics Sets Sights on Rs 740 Crore IPO to Fuel Expansion and Innovation

Hyderabad's Virupaksha Organics plans to raise Rs 740 crore through an IPO. The company aims to use the funds for capacity expansion, debt repayment, and general purposes. Specializing in APIs and intermediates, Virupaksha reported Rs 811 crore revenue in FY25. India's API market is projected to hit Rs 600 crore by 2029.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 13:43 IST
Virupaksha Organics Sets Sights on Rs 740 Crore IPO to Fuel Expansion and Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Virupaksha Organics, a leading pharmaceutical company based in Hyderabad, has submitted initial documents with Sebi for an Rs 740 crore IPO. This move highlights the firm's ambitions for growth and innovation in the competitive pharmaceutical industry.

The IPO will be a fresh issue of equity shares, as outlined in the draft red herring prospectus filed recently. Notably, the firm may conduct a pre-IPO placement to raise Rs 148 crore, potentially reducing the size of the public issue.

The proceeds from the offering are strategically planned for use in capacity expansion, debt repayment, and other corporate objectives, supporting Virupaksha's position as a major player in the active pharmaceutical ingredients market.

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka and India Clash in ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Opener

Sri Lanka and India Clash in ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Opener

 India
2
Patrice Beaumelle Takes Helm as Angola's New Football Coach

Patrice Beaumelle Takes Helm as Angola's New Football Coach

 Global
3
Court Orders Custody in Tragic Karur Rally Stampede

Court Orders Custody in Tragic Karur Rally Stampede

 India
4
Tragedy in Karur: BJP Demands Accountability

Tragedy in Karur: BJP Demands Accountability

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025