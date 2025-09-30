Left Menu

Dollar Drama: U.S. Shutdown Looms Over Global Currencies

The U.S. dollar remained stable as a potential government shutdown threatened economic data releases, impacting global currencies. The shutdown's influence on Federal Reserve decisions and investor actions is significant. Meanwhile, the Australian dollar strengthened following the central bank's cautious inflation outlook, while the Japanese yen gained as the dollar faced pressure from political uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 13:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As the United States teeters on the brink of a government shutdown, the stability of the U.S. dollar is under intense scrutiny. Investors are bracing for economic disruptions that could delay critical data releases, with the spotlight on this week's monthly jobs report.

While the Federal Reserve awaits crucial employment data, its ability to navigate monetary policy during a shutdown could be compromised. Meanwhile, the Australian dollar experienced a rally after the Reserve Bank of Australia struck a cautious tone on inflation, setting a different economic pace in the region.

Global markets are reacting to these developments, with the Japanese yen and Swiss franc gaining as safe-haven currencies amid uncertainty. U.S. political instability continues to weigh heavily on the dollar, with financial strategists forecasting potential currency shifts should a prolonged shutdown occur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

