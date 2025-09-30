Left Menu

Air India's New Pilot Training Venture: A Giant Leap for India's Skies

Air India and Airbus have established a joint venture training facility in Haryana to train more than 5,000 pilots of A320 and A350 aircraft. This state-of-the-art centre is part of Air India's vision to revamp training infrastructure and support India's growing aviation sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 14:22 IST
Air India's New Pilot Training Venture: A Giant Leap for India's Skies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Air India and Airbus have joined forces to launch a cutting-edge pilot training facility in Haryana, designed to train pilots for A320 and A350 aircraft families. As part of the Air India Aviation Training Academy, this venture aims to train over 5,000 pilots in the coming decade, a significant development announced on Tuesday.

The expansive facility, spanning 12,000 square metres, will feature 10 full flight simulators and advanced classrooms. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu inaugurated the centre, marking a monumental step in Indian aviation training. Currently equipped with two A320 simulators, it will incrementally add six more A320 simulators and two A350 simulators.

Jürgen Westermeier of Airbus emphasized the strategic importance of this venture for India's aerospace sector, echoing sentiments of Campbell Wilson from Air India, who hailed it as pivotal in the airline's transformation. The training network, including new setups across India, highlights a robust commitment to developing aviation professionals, signaling a strong future for the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka and India Clash in ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Opener

Sri Lanka and India Clash in ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Opener

 India
2
Patrice Beaumelle Takes Helm as Angola's New Football Coach

Patrice Beaumelle Takes Helm as Angola's New Football Coach

 Global
3
Court Orders Custody in Tragic Karur Rally Stampede

Court Orders Custody in Tragic Karur Rally Stampede

 India
4
Tragedy in Karur: BJP Demands Accountability

Tragedy in Karur: BJP Demands Accountability

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025