Air India's New Pilot Training Venture: A Giant Leap for India's Skies

Air India and Airbus have joined forces to launch a cutting-edge pilot training facility in Haryana, designed to train pilots for A320 and A350 aircraft families. As part of the Air India Aviation Training Academy, this venture aims to train over 5,000 pilots in the coming decade, a significant development announced on Tuesday.

The expansive facility, spanning 12,000 square metres, will feature 10 full flight simulators and advanced classrooms. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu inaugurated the centre, marking a monumental step in Indian aviation training. Currently equipped with two A320 simulators, it will incrementally add six more A320 simulators and two A350 simulators.

Jürgen Westermeier of Airbus emphasized the strategic importance of this venture for India's aerospace sector, echoing sentiments of Campbell Wilson from Air India, who hailed it as pivotal in the airline's transformation. The training network, including new setups across India, highlights a robust commitment to developing aviation professionals, signaling a strong future for the industry.

