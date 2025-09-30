Left Menu

India's Aero Tech Vision 2025: An Indigenous Launchpad for Future Warfare

At Aero Tech India 2025, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti, highlighted the need for 100% indigenisation of critical defence components. He outlined a strategic framework for future warfare, focusing on rapid innovation, technological integration, and self-reliance, urging industry leaders to invest in cutting-edge technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 14:32 IST
Deputy Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During Aero Tech India 2025, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti, emphasized the importance of achieving full indigenisation in defence production, stressing that even 99% localisation is inadequate if it overlooks critical components.

He warned that dependence on imported parts could choke supplies in times of need, urging manufacturers to strive for comprehensive indigenous capabilities within set timelines. Underlining the urgency, Bharti criticized delays in transforming concepts into operational systems, urging the aerospace industry to accelerate its innovation efforts.

Outlining the Air Force's strategic framework for future conflicts, Bharti highlighted the significance of rapid innovation and seamless integration in winning wars. He detailed the requirements for various phases of future warfare, emphasizing the need for advanced domestic capabilities in intelligence and reconnaissance, AI-driven data analysis, and next-generation communication systems.

