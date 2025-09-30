Balancing India's Economic Strides: High vs. Low-Income States

NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Suman Bery addressed economic disparities between high and low-income states at the University of Hyderabad's Economics Conclave.

High-income regions, though only 26% of the population, significantly contribute to India's GDP compared to low-income states, raising developmental concerns.

Bery noted that while some states lag, potential for growth exists, citing increased employment, especially among women in agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)