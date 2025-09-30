Balancing India's Economic Strides: High vs. Low-Income States
NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Suman Bery highlighted the economic disparity between India's high-income and low-income states. High-income regions make up 26% of the population but contribute 44% of the GDP, while low-income states, comprising 38% of the population, generate only 19% of GDP.
NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Suman Bery addressed economic disparities between high and low-income states at the University of Hyderabad's Economics Conclave.
High-income regions, though only 26% of the population, significantly contribute to India's GDP compared to low-income states, raising developmental concerns.
Bery noted that while some states lag, potential for growth exists, citing increased employment, especially among women in agriculture.
