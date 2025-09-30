Left Menu

Balancing India's Economic Strides: High vs. Low-Income States

NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Suman Bery highlighted the economic disparity between India's high-income and low-income states. High-income regions make up 26% of the population but contribute 44% of the GDP, while low-income states, comprising 38% of the population, generate only 19% of GDP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-09-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 15:30 IST
Balancing India's Economic Strides: High vs. Low-Income States
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Suman Bery addressed economic disparities between high and low-income states at the University of Hyderabad's Economics Conclave.

High-income regions, though only 26% of the population, significantly contribute to India's GDP compared to low-income states, raising developmental concerns.

Bery noted that while some states lag, potential for growth exists, citing increased employment, especially among women in agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rainfall over northwest India (747.9 mm) in 2025 monsoon season was highest since 2001 and 6th highest since 1901: IMD GVS KSS KSS

Rainfall over northwest India (747.9 mm) in 2025 monsoon season was highest ...

 India
2
EC publishes final electoral roll in Bihar ahead of assembly polls.

EC publishes final electoral roll in Bihar ahead of assembly polls.

 India
3
Investors on Edge as Labor Report and Potential Shutdown Shake Markets

Investors on Edge as Labor Report and Potential Shutdown Shake Markets

 Global
4
Allied Blenders and Distillers Sets Sights on Premium Single Malt Market

Allied Blenders and Distillers Sets Sights on Premium Single Malt Market

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025