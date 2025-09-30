Auto Sector Bankruptcies Spark Concerns Over U.S. Credit Market Health

The recent bankruptcies of auto-related companies, First Brands and Tricolor Holdings, have ignited concerns over the health of parts of the U.S. credit market. This has particularly impacted low-income and migrant communities, exposing the fragility within the subprime auto loan sector during times of economic stress.

Sharing insights, Campe Goodman from Wellington Management noted significant widening spreads on asset-backed securities for certain consumer lenders. Such securities allow financiers to convert loans into tradable bonds, thereby transferring risk to investors. The unique cases of First Brands and Tricolor Holdings highlight potential structural issues impacting consumer financial health, especially following the failure of refinancing endeavors and tariff impacts.

These financial stresses, exacerbated by high-interest rates and economic challenges for low-income earners, have not gone unnoticed. Experts, including Rikard Bandebo from VantageScore, have observed significant rises in auto loan delinquency rates, painting a dire picture of increasing financial disparity across income levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)