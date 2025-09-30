Unleashing the Potential: India's Booming Pet Food Industry

At the World Food India 2025 event, a crucial report was unveiled, discussing strategic pathways to bolster India's pet food industry. The paper estimates India's pet population to exceed 100 million by 2035, driven by burgeoning demand for cat and dog food, currently a $720 million market.

Amid this growth, experts call for a science-backed regulatory framework to foster trust and ensure the sector's expansion. Recommendations include adjusting GST to essential nutrition levels, standardizing regulatory compliance through a single-window system, and enhancing testing infrastructure.

Industry leaders like Mars Petcare and Royal Canin stress the importance of transitioning from improvised diets to structured, science-backed nutrition, which could elevate India's global standing in pet food exports while enhancing pet health across the country.

