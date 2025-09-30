Man Industries Unfazed by SEBI Bar, Projects Strong Growth Ahead

Man Industries announced that the recent SEBI bar preventing its access to securities markets will not impact its operational pursuits or future growth potential.

Despite the penalties, the company maintains a strong order book and plans for sustainable expansion, aided by asset monetization and adherence to governance.

As a leading player in the global steel pipe market, Man Industries remains steadfast in pursuing all legal avenues while committing to long-term stakeholder value amidst regulatory scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)