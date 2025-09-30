Left Menu

Man Industries Unfazed by SEBI Bar, Projects Strong Growth Ahead

Man Industries asserts that the SEBI ban on market access does not affect current or future operations. With a strong order book, disciplined governance, and ongoing capital projects, the company is positioned for growth. It emphasizes compliance and commitment to stakeholders amid legacy issue penalties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 16:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Man Industries announced that the recent SEBI bar preventing its access to securities markets will not impact its operational pursuits or future growth potential.

Despite the penalties, the company maintains a strong order book and plans for sustainable expansion, aided by asset monetization and adherence to governance.

As a leading player in the global steel pipe market, Man Industries remains steadfast in pursuing all legal avenues while committing to long-term stakeholder value amidst regulatory scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

