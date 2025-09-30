Allied Blenders and Distillers Sets Sights on Premium Single Malt Market

Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd (ABD), renowned for brands like Officer's Choice Whisky, is set to make waves in the premium spirits market by venturing into the single malt whisky segment. Managing Director Alok Gupta announced the company's strategic expansion plans, which include setting up a new distillery.

The company's third distillery, with a capital expenditure of Rs 75 crore, is under construction at the Rangapur integrated manufacturing facility and is expected to produce its first single malt by 2029. This strategic move is poised to enhance ABD's presence in the high-growth global market as Indian single malts gain international acclaim.

ABD's ambitious plan doesn't stop there; the company is investing Rs 527 crore towards expanding its manufacturing capabilities and improving operational efficiency. These investments aim to increase export opportunities, boost profit margins, and solidify ABD's status as a leading exporter of luxury spirits from India.

(With inputs from agencies.)