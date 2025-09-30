London Stocks Steady Despite ASOS Slide and Economic Uncertainties

London stocks remained steady on Tuesday, aiming for a higher close to the third quarter. Despite facing challenges, indices such as the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 inched up, with financials like HSBC showing marginal gains.

However, the market faced a setback as ASOS issued a revenue warning, causing its shares to drop by 10%. Additionally, precious metal miners saw a 1.2% decline as gold, silver, and platinum prices were affected by profit taking.

The outlook remained uncertain with potential UK tax hikes in the government's November budget and a possible U.S. government shutdown. Investors remain wary as they assess economic indicators, including the UK's GDP data.