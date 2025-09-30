Left Menu

Rising Tide of Tragedy: Surge in Road Accident Fatalities Across India

In 2023, India saw over 1.73 lakh fatalities and nearly 4.48 lakh injuries in road accidents. Two-wheelers were involved in 45.8% of the deaths. Over-speeding and careless driving were major causes. Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu accounted for the most two-wheeler accident fatalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 17:19 IST
Rising Tide of Tragedy: Surge in Road Accident Fatalities Across India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a staggering revelation, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) reported that over 1.73 lakh people lost their lives in road accidents across India in 2023, marking an increase from the previous year.

The report highlights two-wheelers as the most fatal vehicle type, involved in nearly half of the fatalities, with major incidents occurring in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Over-speeding and reckless driving emerged as leading causes, accounting for 58.6% and 23.6% of deaths, respectively, underscoring an urgent need for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations.

TRENDING

1
Gaza Ceasefire on a Knife's Edge: Trump's High-Stakes Proposal

Gaza Ceasefire on a Knife's Edge: Trump's High-Stakes Proposal

 Global
2
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces one-day state mourning on Wednesday following demise of veteran BJP leader VK Malhotra.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces one-day state mourning on Wednesday following...

 India
3
Fast-Tracking Interconnectors: Iberian Push for European Energy Unity

Fast-Tracking Interconnectors: Iberian Push for European Energy Unity

 Global
4
People surged forward, jostled amidst heavy crowd to see actor-politician Vijay's face in Karur rally, says TN govt on stampede.

People surged forward, jostled amidst heavy crowd to see actor-politician Vi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025