Rising Tide of Tragedy: Surge in Road Accident Fatalities Across India
In 2023, India saw over 1.73 lakh fatalities and nearly 4.48 lakh injuries in road accidents. Two-wheelers were involved in 45.8% of the deaths. Over-speeding and careless driving were major causes. Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu accounted for the most two-wheeler accident fatalities.
In a staggering revelation, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) reported that over 1.73 lakh people lost their lives in road accidents across India in 2023, marking an increase from the previous year.
The report highlights two-wheelers as the most fatal vehicle type, involved in nearly half of the fatalities, with major incidents occurring in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.
Over-speeding and reckless driving emerged as leading causes, accounting for 58.6% and 23.6% of deaths, respectively, underscoring an urgent need for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations.
