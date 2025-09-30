Rising Tide of Tragedy: Surge in Road Accident Fatalities Across India

In a staggering revelation, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) reported that over 1.73 lakh people lost their lives in road accidents across India in 2023, marking an increase from the previous year.

The report highlights two-wheelers as the most fatal vehicle type, involved in nearly half of the fatalities, with major incidents occurring in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Over-speeding and reckless driving emerged as leading causes, accounting for 58.6% and 23.6% of deaths, respectively, underscoring an urgent need for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations.