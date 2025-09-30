Left Menu

Surekha Yadav: A Pioneering Journey in Indian Railways

Surekha Yadav, Asia's first woman loco pilot, retired after 36 years, leaving a lasting legacy of inspiration. Starting her career at Indian Railways in 1989, she broke gender barriers, becoming the continent's first woman train driver. Yadav drove prestigious trains, including the Vande Bharat and Rajdhani Express.

30-09-2025
Surekha Yadav: A Pioneering Journey in Indian Railways
Surekha Yadav retired on Tuesday, ending her remarkable 36-year career as Asia's first woman loco pilot. She has left behind a legacy defined by determination and remarkable achievements that will inspire future generations.

The Central Railway acknowledged her 'trailblazing journey,' which began when Yadav joined Indian Railways in 1989. She shattered gender barriers in 1990 by becoming the continent's first woman train driver. Throughout her career, Yadav helmed various trains, from Mumbai's suburban locals to the prestigious Vande Bharat and Rajdhani Express.

Born in Maharashtra's Satara district in 1965, Yadav's engineering diploma set the stage for her groundbreaking career. She rose through the ranks, excelling as a Ghat driver in 2010. Her final assignments included piloting the Vande Bharat's inaugural run in March 2023 and her last ride on the Rajdhani Express. Her departure was honored with a grand farewell, befitting her trailblazing status.

