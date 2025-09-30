India Launches Anti-Dumping Probes on Chinese Imports

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), a branch of the Commerce Ministry, has launched investigations into the import of three products from China: PET films, kitchen glassware, and nylon. This move follows complaints from local manufacturers who argue that these imports are detrimental to Indian industries.

Separate notifications from the DGTR indicate that an anti-dumping investigation is underway concerning the import of Polyethylene Terephthalate Film (PET Films) from Bangladesh, China, Thailand, and the US. Companies like Chiripal Poly Films, Ester Industries, and Vacmet India have urged this probe due to apparent negative impacts on domestic production.

Similarly, Borosil Ltd has called for an investigation into Borosilicate Table and Kitchen Glassware from China, while Gujarat State Fertilisers and Chemicals has sought a probe on the alleged dumping of 'Nylon 6' from multiple countries, including China. Should evidence of dumping surface, the DGTR will propose the implementation of import levies to the finance ministry, a decision aimed at creating a level playing field for domestic producers under World Trade Organization guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)