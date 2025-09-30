Amit Shah to Inaugurate Sugar Factory in Maharashtra: Honoring Cooperative Pioneers

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Ahilyanagar district, Maharashtra, on October 5, where he will inaugurate the expansion of a significant sugar factory project.

Shah will also unveil statues of prominent figures Padma Shri Dr. Vitthalrao Vikhe Patil and Padma Bhushan Dr. Balasaheb Vikhe Patil, honoring their contributions to the cooperative sector. Maharashtra minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, a descendant of the honorees, briefed reporters on this visit.

The visit marks Shah's second trip to Loni, a testament to the area's importance in the cooperative movement. Previously, he attended Maharashtra's first cooperative conference here after becoming Cooperation Minister.