NTPC Eyes Minority Stake in US Nuclear Fuel Innovator

NTPC is negotiating to acquire a minority stake in Clean Core Thorium Energy, a US-based nuclear fuel technology company. The move aims to further NTPC's nuclear ambitions, with plans for 30 GW of nuclear projects in India, aligning with the country's 2047 target of 100 GW nuclear capacity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2026 19:06 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 19:06 IST
NTPC Limited is in advanced discussions to purchase a minority interest in Clean Core Thorium Energy (CCTE), a US-based company specializing in nuclear fuel technology. This strategic move is part of NTPC's broader initiative to bolster its presence in the nuclear energy sector.

In response to a BSE inquiry, NTPC confirmed it routinely seeks investment opportunities both domestically and internationally. The potential investment in CCTE reflects this ongoing strategy, with formal commitment contingent upon due diligence and obtaining relevant regulatory approvals.

According to insiders, NTPC is also exploring other international technological partnerships to enhance its nuclear capabilities. The company's goals include establishing around 30 GW of nuclear energy facilities, contributing towards India's objective of 100 GW nuclear capacity by 2047.

