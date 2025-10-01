Surekha Yadav: Pioneering the Tracks as Asia's First Woman Loco Pilot

In a historic journey spanning 36 years, Surekha Yadav has bid farewell to her career as Asia's first woman loco pilot, a title she achieved upon joining the Indian Railways. She became a beacon of inspiration in a sector traditionally dominated by men, navigating numerous challenges along the way.

Beginning her career in 1989, Yadav shattered glass ceilings to become the continent's pioneering female train driver. Her legacy includes piloting India's most prestigious trains, such as Mumbai's suburban locals, the Vande Bharat, and the Rajdhani Express, all while inspiring future generations.

Yadav credits her accomplishments to the unwavering support from her family and colleagues. Despite lacking fixed schedules, she embraced her role, which often kept her away from home. Her dedication and success speak deeply to her trailblazing spirit and determination.