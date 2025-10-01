Left Menu

Potential Government Shutdown Threatens FAA Operations

The U.S. Transportation Department announced the potential furlough of over 11,000 FAA employees if government funding lapses. U.S. airlines warn of potential flight delays with air traffic controllers and security officers working without pay. The FAA will continue hiring and training under certain operational and safety conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 01:30 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 01:30 IST
The U.S. Transportation Department announced that more than 11,000 employees at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) face furloughs if government funding lapses at midnight. This potential action could significantly impact American aviation operations.

U.S. airlines have expressed concerns over a potential partial federal government shutdown, stating it could heavily strain the aviation system and lead to flight delays. In such a scenario, air traffic controllers and security officers would be forced to work without pay while several other functions would come to a halt. Despite the looming challenges, the FAA confirmed it would continue hiring air traffic controllers, and field training will persist.

The FAA further clarified that certification activities for commercial airplanes, engines, and space endeavors will continue. With around 13,000 current air traffic controllers required to maintain operations without pay and a total staff of approximately 45,000, this shutdown poses a severe challenge. Overall, the Transportation Department could furlough about 12,200 employees out of its 53,717 workforce.

