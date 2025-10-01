Mitsubishi UFJ's Strategic Leap into the Indian Market

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) is reportedly in advanced talks to acquire a 20% stake in Shriram Finance, an Indian non-banking finance company, for a sum of 232 billion rupees ($2.61 billion). This potential acquisition underscores a growing trend among Japanese financial institutions seeking investment opportunities outside their domestic market, which has been characterized by stagnation and low interest rates.

According to sources, this strategic investment marks MUFG's continued foray into the Indian financial landscape, mirroring actions by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group's previous stake acquisition in Yes Bank. MUFG already holds a significant 23.62% stake in the eminent Wall Street firm, Morgan Stanley, indicating their robust international growth strategy.

The investment in Shriram Finance will consist of a primary issuance through a preferential allotment, and there's the possibility of MUFG increasing its stake in the future. Shriram Finance's recent quarterly profit was reported at 21.56 billion rupees, slightly below analysts' expectations, but indicative of its stable performance.