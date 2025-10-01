Bajaj Auto Accelerates with 9% Sales Surge in September

Bajaj Auto, the renowned Pune-based automobile company, showcased an impressive performance in September with a 9% year-on-year increase in total sales, tallying up to 510,504 units, as revealed in a recent filing.

The growth encompassed both domestic and export markets. Specifically, domestic sales, comprising commercial vehicles, experienced a 4% rise, reaching 325,252 units, compared to 311,887 units in the previous year.

In the international arena, Bajaj Auto excelled with an 18% export growth, totaling 185,252 units. Noteworthy is the 5% uptick in two-wheeler domestic sales, which totaled 273,188 units, highlighting a robust upward trajectory for the company.

