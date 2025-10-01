Left Menu

Bajaj Auto Accelerates with 9% Sales Surge in September

Bajaj Auto reported a 9% year-on-year growth in total sales for September, including exports, reaching 510,504 units. Domestic sales rose 4% to 325,252 units, while exports surged 18% to 185,252 units. Two-wheeler domestic sales increased by 5% to 273,188 units, compared to last year.

New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 11:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bajaj Auto, the renowned Pune-based automobile company, showcased an impressive performance in September with a 9% year-on-year increase in total sales, tallying up to 510,504 units, as revealed in a recent filing.

The growth encompassed both domestic and export markets. Specifically, domestic sales, comprising commercial vehicles, experienced a 4% rise, reaching 325,252 units, compared to 311,887 units in the previous year.

In the international arena, Bajaj Auto excelled with an 18% export growth, totaling 185,252 units. Noteworthy is the 5% uptick in two-wheeler domestic sales, which totaled 273,188 units, highlighting a robust upward trajectory for the company.

(With inputs from agencies.)

