JSW MG Motor India Sales Surged by 34% in September

JSW MG Motor India reported a substantial rise in sales for September, as wholesales increased by 34% to reach 6,728 units, up from 5,021 units the previous year. The company attributed this surge to favorable economic policies and cultural festivities.

The reduction in Goods and Services Tax (GST) and the festive spirit of Navratri played key roles in driving customer interest, the automaker revealed. This shift in consumer sentiment helped propel the company's sales momentum significantly.

Importantly, the company noted that both its Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric Vehicle (EV) models were crucial in achieving this notable growth, underscoring a diverse and appealing vehicle lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)