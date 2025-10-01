Left Menu

JSW MG Motor India Sales Surged by 34% in September

JSW MG Motor India experienced a significant 34% increase in wholesales in September, selling 6,728 units. The growth, compared to 5,021 units sold last year, was bolstered by GST reductions and the Navratri festival, enhancing customer enthusiasm. Both ICE and EV models contributed to this sales surge.

JSW MG Motor India reported a substantial rise in sales for September, as wholesales increased by 34% to reach 6,728 units, up from 5,021 units the previous year. The company attributed this surge to favorable economic policies and cultural festivities.

The reduction in Goods and Services Tax (GST) and the festive spirit of Navratri played key roles in driving customer interest, the automaker revealed. This shift in consumer sentiment helped propel the company's sales momentum significantly.

Importantly, the company noted that both its Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric Vehicle (EV) models were crucial in achieving this notable growth, underscoring a diverse and appealing vehicle lineup.

